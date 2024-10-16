Construction undertaken at 6 Flag Staff Road sans MCD-DUAC nod: Kapoor’s complaint to MCD commissioner

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said on Wednesday that he filed a complaint with the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) against irregularities in renovation and construction at 6 Flag Staff Road, the bungalow that served as the residence of Arvind Kejriwal when he was the chief minister of Delhi.

In a written request, the BJP leader urged the commissioner to immediately order a survey and issue notices under relevant sections of the DMC Act, to the Public Works Department of the Delhi government over alleged unauthorized amalgamation of the adjoining properties, construction and re-construction works at the 6 Flag Staff Road.

In his complaint, Kapoor brought to the notice of the commissioner that under the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 (MPD 2021), Civil Lines is a Heritage Conservation Area where no reconstruction or amalgamation of properties is permitted. He pointed out that since 2022, the matter related to the illegal construction at 6 Flag Staff Road has been known to people. However, the concerned department that should have taken action in this regard did not do so with the AAP being in power in the MCD.

Kapoor said the PWD sought permission for the repair of the premises from the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) in 2020 which was denied.

He alleged despite being denied permission to undertake construction, a new bungalow was constructed by bringing down the old structure and merging other properties into the plot.

The BJP leader urged the commissioner to bring down several semi-permanent structures that have been raised at the premises, which are also illegal.