Congress manifesto reflects voice of the people: Haroon Yusuf

Former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf said on Tuesday that the ‘Nyay Patra’ (manifesto) of Congress for the Lok Sabha elections is the voice of the people, reflecting their hopes, aspirations, concerns, worries and difficulties.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, the senior leader of the Delhi Congress said, “Congress manifesto reflects the voice of the people, their hopes, aspirations, concerns, worries, difficulties and neglects as it was drafted after careful deliberations among Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders.”

Yusuf alleged under the BJP rule, inequality between the rich on the one hand and the poor and the middle class on the other have increased sharply, dealing a body blow to the goals of equality, equity and social and economic justice.

On the other hand, “BJP guarantees have no warranty,” he added.

The former minister asserted that the decline in the growth rate has serious consequences for the people, especially those who belong to the poor and the middle classes.

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi Congress spokesperson Anuj Attrey said, “Congress fulfills the promises it makes to the people. Under Manmohan Singh’s government at the Centre, the UPA government implemented the RTI Act, Right to Education, Rural Employment Guarantee and Food Security Act, to empower the people.”

“The Congress government also strengthened the economy of the country, but due to the destructive policies of the BJP government, the economy of the country was in tatters now,” he added.