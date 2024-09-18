Haryana assembly elections: Cong announces free 300 units electricity, Rs 25 lakh medical & OPS in manifesto

In a bid to woo the voters for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday released the seven guarantees as part of the party’s manifesto for Haryana Assembly elections at AICC headquarters, in Delhi.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan were also present during the manifesto launch event.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress President Kharge said, “Every household will be given 300 units of free electricity… The poor will be given a 100 sq yard plot each and Rs 3.5 lakh as construction cost… We guarantee MSP to the farmers of the state… We will also conduct a caste census.”

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said that if the party comes to power, every woman above 18 years of age will receive Rs 2000 per month.

“Congress government in Haryana will provide Rs 2000 per month to every woman above 18 years to empower them. LPG gas cylinders in Rs 500. Rs 6,000 pension to senior citizens. Old Pension scheme will be restored. 2 lakh vacant government jobs will be filled. Haryana will be made drug-free,” he said.

On the lines of Rajasthan’s Chiranjeevi scheme, the Congress will provide free treatment upto Rs 25 lakh, he added.

The party has made key promises across various sectors, including electricity, housing, women’s empowerment, farmers’ rights, and social security.

The key highlights of Congress manifesto for Haryana Assembly elections are:

300 units of free electricity to every household

Free treatment upto Rs 25 lakh in hospitals

100 square yard plots and offer financial assistance up to Rs 3.5 lakh for housing construction

Congress has committed to providing Rs 2,000 per month to every woman in the state.

LPG gas cylinder in Rs 500

For Haryana’s farmers, Congress has assured the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Prices (MSP) along with timely fertilizer distribution to ensure agricultural sustainability

Congress plans to increase the monthly social security pensions. Elderly, widows, and other beneficiaries will receive a monthly pension of Rs 6,000

Additionally, the party has also promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

To combat rising unemployment, Congress aims to fill 2 lakh government job vacancies and introduce the Right to Employment Act to secure jobs for the youth of Haryana.

Congress promised to conduct a caste census and set creamy layer limit to Rs 10 lakh