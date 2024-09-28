Free electricity, MSP, caste census among key promises in Cong manifesto for Haryana polls

The Congress, on Saturday released its manifesto for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, with a slew of key promises, including free electricity, free medical treatment, financial assistance to women, MSP guarantee to the farmers and conducting caste census in the state.

The 40-page ‘Haath Badlega Halaat’ manifesto was released in Chandigarh in the presence of former state Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Udai Bhan.

In its manifesto, the Congress has promised to provide 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh to every family in Haryana.

The party has also promised to provide Rs 2000 per month to women, aged 18-60 in the state. The Congress manifesto also promises to provide Rs 500 for gas cylinders.

Just like the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has promised a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and immediate compensation for crops. The Congress said they would form a farmer commission and give subsidies on diesel to farmers.

The grand old party, in its manifesto, has also promised to provide a plot of 200 yards of land and a house with two rooms to the poor section of the society in the state.

The 40-page manifesto also promises to get water from the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Another major highlight of the party’s manifesto is the promise to conduct a caste-based survey in the state — an idea the Congress has long been voicing for. Additionally, the party has said that it will increase the limit of the creamy layer to Rs 10 lakh.

The Congress has also promised to give 2 lakhs permanent jobs to youths.

In contrary to the Centre, the Congress has promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). To promote social justice, the party has promised to give Rs 6000 to senior citizens, handicapped and widows under Budhapa Pension, Divyang Pension and Vidhwa Pension respectively.