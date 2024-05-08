Congress manifesto represents a ‘new version’ of Muslim League, alleges CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday claimed that the Congress’ manifesto is like a ‘new version’ of the ‘Muslim League.’

He said: “This is not a ‘Nyay Patra’, but ‘Anyay Patra’ towards the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, and Sanatana Dharma. A new version of the Muslim League has come.”

The Chief Minister was addressing the media in Gorakhnath temple premises before leaving for the election campaign in Akbarpur, Farrukhabad and Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Wednesday.

When asked about the accusation made by Sonia Gandhi of promoting hatred politics by the BJP, CM Yogi said that instead of telling white lies, Sonia Gandhi should at least develop a habit of speaking the truth.

Continuing his attack, Yogi said, “Everyone knows that Congress has inherited the policy of ‘divide and rule’. In 1947, Congress allowed the cunning tactics of the British to succeed and divided the country. After independence, Congress fueled class struggles within the country based on caste, region, and language due to political selfishness.”

Raising a question, CM Yogi asked: “Who doesn’t know what Sonia Gandhi did as the chairperson of the UPA from 2004 to 2014?” He said that they formed the Justice Ranganath Mishra Committee to undermine OBC reservation.

He highlighted that Congress and its allies also attempted to encroach upon the rights of SC-ST communities. During the Congress government, there were attempts, as mentioned in the Sachar Committee report, to include some Muslim communities in the Scheduled Caste category. However, due to opposition from the NDA and BJP, Congress’s plans couldn’t be fulfilled.

The Chief Minister criticized Congress’ track record, accusing them of implementing Section 370 in Kashmir and undermining OBC reservation in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. “The people of India will never allow the intention of Congress to be fulfilled because divisive politics is not in anyone’s interest,” Yogi added.

Continuing his critique of the Congress manifesto, the Chief Minister emphasized its divisive nature, warning that it could lead India towards class conflicts and encroach upon the rights of Scheduled Castes, Tribes, and Backward Classes. However, he expressed confidence that the people of the nation will resist these Congress plans.

He noted the current unity across the country under PM Modi’s leadership, striving to achieve the vision of a self-reliant and developed India. He said that the people of the entire country are determined to support the BJP and the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a developed India.