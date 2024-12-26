Congress leader Dikshit meets LG, lodges complaint against AAP

Congress leader and nominee from New Delhi assembly seat Sandeep Dikshit on Thursday met with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena here at the LG Secretariat to complain against AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the party’s proposed scheme of giving Rs 2100 monthly to women in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the LG, Dikshit said, “I thank the LG for patiently listening to me, and he has assured that he will get the matter investigated properly and if shortcomings are found, he will take a proper legal action in this matter.”

Firstly, the complaint talks about the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’, after the notice by the Delhi government in the leading newspapers. No such scheme exists. “If the scheme does not exist, how come the CM and Kejriwal appeal to the females to register for the same? If they are doing so and collecting data of the citizens, then an appropriate action under the sections of fraud should be registered against them,” Dikshit mentioned.

“Secondly, the party is issuing a card to the registered women signed by Arvind Kejriwal, his signatures do not match with the earlier that he signed in an affidavit. This means that someone else, willingly or unwillingly is signing on these cards. Since the card does not mention ‘signed for’, it counts under the fraud category”, the Congress leader alleged.

Levelling serious allegations, Dikshit alleged “AAP is engaged in espionage activities in the New Delhi constituency especially over me with the help of Punjab Police personnel to collect political information”.

He said, “Yesterday at my house, some Punjab Youth Congress workers had gathered who identified such police personnel in civil dress. On being enquired further through my known people in Punjab Police, they told me that yes such kind of activity is going on”.

“I have requested the LG to take cognizance of these complaints and launch an immediate investigation into it,” the Congress nominee from New Delhi added.

With the national capital going to polls early next year, the controversy arose after Delhi government’s Women and Child Development and Health departments disassociated themselves from the purported scheme on Wednesday by issuing a notice in the newspapers.

Following this, both BJP, Congress started targeting AAP of fraudulently collecting data of female voters for being used in the assembly elections and spreading misinformation to the people about the scheme.