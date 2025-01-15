Congress always fulfils its electoral promises: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Wednesday said that his party fulfils its electoral promises wherever it assumes power, and it will continue to do so in the national capital once it returns to power after the assembly elections.

Yadav is eyeing electoral victory from the Badli assembly constituency, which he represented in 2008 and 2013 but lost to AAP’s Ajesh Yadav in the 2015 and 2020 elections.

Advertisement

Citing examples of states where Congress implemented its poll promises, he said, “Under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Congress governments in Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, among other states, have fulfilled the promises they made during the elections. Similarly, we will implement schemes like Pyari Didi Yojna, Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all from birth to death, Rs 8,500 scholarships for educated unemployed youth to develop their employment skills, and two other guarantees to be announced in a couple of days.”

Advertisement

Exuding confidence in his win from Badli, the Delhi Congress chief claimed, “The people in Badli trust me as I am like their son and brother, and now the time has come for them to elect me once again with a historic margin so that their dream of development and welfare can be fulfilled once again.”

Criticising AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress leader claimed, “An imposter, wearing an oversized shirt and broken slippers, surfaced in Delhi, promising free water, power, treatment, education, and whatnot 11 years ago. But what the people got in return was dirty water, polluted air, water, sick hospitals, schools, liquor vends in every corner, overflowing drains sewers, and waterlogged streets.”