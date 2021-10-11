Congress accuses BJP Govt for current turmoil in Kashmir

MP and AICC in-charge J&K affairs Rajni Patil on Sunday hit out at the BJP government for its “total failure” to handle the Kashmir situation which is at its worst after 1990 with minorities and peace-loving people feeling unsafe and insecure after incidents of targeted killings by terrorists.

Addressing a workers rally near Miransahib just near the Indo-Pakistan border, Patil lashed out at the BJP government for the “worst-ever situation after 90’s” created due to selective and targeted killings leading to an atmosphere of fear. Minorities were fearful and were planning another migration from the valley if the government failed to take corrective steps.

AICC leader questioned the BJP for its “utter failure” to ensure the safety of innocent people in Kashmir when the law and order are directly under home ministry in UT.

JKPCC chief G A Mir welcomed Rajni Patil, who arrived here today for the first time after becoming a Rajya Sabha member to share the grief of the victims of the terrorist violence.

Mir expressed concern over the deterioration in the situation in Kashmir due to the “wrong policies” of the BJP government and its mishandling of the situation. BJP government can’t escape responsibility for the present mess and current security situation in the valley, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and the party’s chief spokesman Sunil Sethi said that terrorists on orders from Pakistan are targeting those who are returning to Kashmir. Terrorists are also targeting migrated skill and unskilled labour to force their nefarious design of ethnic cleansing of minorities from the valley.

By targeting school teachers, terrorists were trying to introduce Afghanistan-type culture in Kashmir wherein education was out of bounds for women. They also criticized the Congress and National Conference for the mess.