Cong promises Rs 500 gas cylinder, free ration kit

The Congress on Thursday announced the ‘Mehangai Mukti Yojana’ under which it vowed to provide gas cylinder at Rs 500, free ration kit and free electricity up to 300 units to every household per month if the party comes to power in the assembly elections in Delhi.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy along with Congress’ AICC Delhi co-incharge Danish Abrar and party’s city unit chief Devender Yadav made the announcement of the scheme here while talking to media.

Reddy urged the Delhites to form a Congress government in the city. “Form a Congress government in Delhi and we will fulfill our promises. I am saying this because Sheila Dikshit ji has shown development in her tenure as CM for15 years”.

Criticizing the BJP and AAP, the Telangana CM alleged, “There is no difference between Modi and Kejriwal because both of them do not work but only lie about it. The people of Delhi gave many opportunities to both the leaders but they did not do any work. If you want to improve the situation in Delhi then bring about a change and form a Congress party government.”

Speaking about the implementation of such election guarantees, he said that the party has fulfilled its promise in Telangana and will do so in Delhi too. “Telangana government provided farm loan waiver of Rs 21,000 crore to over 25 lakh farmers, 55,143 vacant posts were filled, 120 crore women availed free bus ride, besides fulfilling the promise of free power and gas cylinder at the rate of Rs 500 per family,” he added.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal and involvement of BRS leaders in the alleged liquor policy scam, Reddy alleged, “Congress threw out the minor partner in the liquor scam from power in Telangana and now it is the turn of the people of Delhi to throw out the major partner in the liquor scam, Kejriwal, from power in the city”.

He added that there is ‘political pollution, environment pollution and pollution of lies’, and the time has come for the people to make a decisive change by electing Congress to power.

Meanwhile ,Devender Yadav elaborated the scheme and said, “We will provide gas cylinder for Rs 500, free ration kit and 300 units of free electricity under the Mehangai Mukti Yojana”.

He said that the ration kit will contain 2 kg sugar, 1 litre oil, 6 kg pulses and 250 grams of tea leaves. Under these guarantees, we will provide relief to the people of Delhi, so that they remain away from the worries of inflation.

He said that the Congress guarantees were finalized after getting feedback from the residents of the capital during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Delhi Nyay Yatra.

Earlier ,the party had announced Rs 2500 per month under ‘Pyari Didi Yojna’ for every woman, Rs 25 lakh health insurance for every resident of Delhi from birth to death and Rs 8500 stipend per month to every educated, unemployed youth for skill development.