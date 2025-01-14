Cong launches mobile vans to take party’s promises across Delhi

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday flagged off five LED vans to take the party’s message to the public in the run up to the February 5 assembly polls.

The vans flagged off by former Delhi minister Narendra Mishra, in presence of party’s national spokesperson Abhay Dubey and Sidharth Rao, among others, will tour all the 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi. It will highlight the “abject failure” of the AAP in fulfilling the promises made to the people in carrying out the city’s development over the past 10 years.

“10 saal se ruke vikas ko aage badane ke liye Congress hai jaruri (Congress is necessary to take forward the development that has been stalled for 10 years,” the tagline on the vans proclaims.

The vans will take the promises of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav to the people across all the constituencies, including the Rs 2,500 Pyari Didi Yojna, Rs 25 lakh free health insurance scheme to all residents and Rs 8,500 per month stipend for educated, unemployed youth.

Elections to the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.