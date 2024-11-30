Cong flags issues of Mohalla clinics functioning

During its Nyay Yatra, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav flagged serious issues in the functioning of Mohalla clinics claiming that they lie in the state of ruin without doctors and nurses. He alleged Kejriwal shut the well-run dispensaries established by the Congress Government to give free treatment to the poor, but these were shut down to open Mohalla Clinics.

“Kejriwal announced to open 1000 Mohalla Clinics to provide free tests and treatment to the people, but could not even create half that number of clinics in the last 10 years, and now most of the clinics are in a devastated state with no doctors or medicines, providing refuge to stray cattle and anti-social elements,” he added.

He further alleged that AAP had promised that 200 tests would be conducted free of cost for poor patients through mohalla clinics, but lakhs of fake pathology and radiology tests were conducted on non-existent patients at the Mohalla Clinics and payments were made to private labs in the name of referrals.

“Kejriwal used Mohalla Clinics a ruse to swindle tax payers’ money as he had done in the liquor scam, class room construction scam and many other illegal acts,” the Congress leader said. Yadav appealed to the people to elect the Congress to power in 2025 as the 15-year rule of the Congress in Delhi had set a new benchmark for development, to make the city one of the best Capitals in the world.