Cong files complaint to EC seeking probe against Kejriwal

A delegation of the Delhi Congress on Tuesday submitted a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), seeking a probe against AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal over his allegations of poisoning Yamuna water by the Haryana government.

“The Congress delegation demanded that the EC hold a probe and if the allegation made by Kejriwal were found to be false, an FIR should be registered against him for spreading rumours during the election campaign, which is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” the party stated in a press statement.

The delegation consisted of Chairman of the Legal and Human Rights Department Advocate Sunil Kumar, Rajesh Garg, chairman, Booth Management Committee among three others.

Moreover, another delegation headed by former Delhi Minister Narendra Nath met CEO Delhi R Alice Vas to file a complaint against the AAP and BJP members for harassment and manhandling of Congress nominee from Rithala Assembly Sushant Mishra.