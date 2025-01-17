Cong committed to fulfil its 5 guarantees in Delhi:Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday said his party is committed to fulfil all its five guarantees in the first Cabinet meeting if the party comes to power in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Delhi office, he said the Congress’ promise of Rs 2,500 per month for women under the Pyari Didi Yojna, Rs 25 lakh lifelong health insurance for all residents of Delhi, Rs 8,500 stipend per month for the educated, unemployed youth to develop their employment skills for one year, subsidised cooking gas for Rs 500 and free ration kit, and 300 units of free power will become a reality after the party is voted to power in Delhi.

Khera, who is also the Chairman of Congress’ Media and Publicity Department, said people trust the Congress to deliver on its promises as the party had done it in Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand where Congress is in power.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and BJP-led government at the Centre, he said, “The ‘double fraud’ governments at the Centre and in Delhi betrayed the people of Delhi as the AAP drowned the unemployed youth in liquor while the other cheated Delhiites without doing any work.”

“Delhiites have become sick of the ‘double fraud’ governments. They now only talk about the unprecedented development works carried out by the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government in Delhi during its 15-year reign,” Khera asserted.

He said that Delhiites are now looking towards the Congress to save them from their present misery.