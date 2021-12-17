Cold wave grips Raj, Fatehpur shivers at -1.6 degrees

A cold wave has gripped Rajasthan amid the ongoing winter chill, leading to a big drop in temperatures across the desert state.

On Thursday night, Fatehpur recorded -1.6 degree Celsius, while Churu registered 2 degrees, Pilani 1.1, Nagaur 3.3, Sikar 5, Bikaner 5.6, Hanumangarh 6, Ganganagar 6.6, Phalodi 8.7, Jaisalmer 7.3, Jalore 8.1 and Alwar 8.2.

The Met Department has warned of the cold wave gripping the state from Friday to December 20.

Officials confirmed that the temperatures will further plunge ranging from 2 to 4 degrees Celsius from Friday.

The cold wave will affect Alwar, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Shriganganagar and Nagaur.

Also, ground frost and a severe cold wave is predicted on Saturday and Sunday in Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Sikar and Churu, while there will be dense fog in Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh and Shriganganagar.