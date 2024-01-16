No respite from ‘Cold Wave’ for Delhi, mornings & nights remain shivery

The national capital continued to reel under the cold wave conditions on Tuesday while the sole comfort was that the Sun appeared bright during the day.

Minimum temperature in the city during the morning hours was pegged at 3.5 degrees Celsius which was four points below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while a dense fog covered many parts of the city in the early hours.

Delhi’s Jafarpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 2.7 degrees, making the people experience freezing cold conditions amid presence of winds with a speed upto 7.4 kmph.

The city has been battling severe cold for the past several days with the minimum temperature not climbing above 4 degrees C.

Very dense to dense fog continued to disrupt transportation during the early morning hours, causing a delay of trains and flights, and also slowing down the road transport.

According to the weather office, the visibility around the airport area took a major hit and came down to zero at 7.30 AM and slightly improved after 8.30 AM.

For Wednesday, the weatherman has forecast similar conditions with likelihood of dense fog amid the cold wave conditions.

There might be a slight improvement in the minimum temperature, the Met official said.

Minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to hover around 4 degrees C, the weather agency added.

The City continued to fight the bad air situation, as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday remained in the “Very Poor” category, with an index value of 371, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology(IITM), ” The air quality is likely to be in the Very Poor category from 17.01.2024 to 19.01.2024. The outlook for subsequent 6 Days: The air quality is likely to remain in the Very Poor to Poor category.”