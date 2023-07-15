Cinema halls return in two border areas of Kashmir after 33 years

Thirty-three years after the cinema halls across Kashmir were either shut or burnt by terrorists, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated two cinema halls in the border areas of Baramulla and Handwara in North Kashmir.

The 100-seater multipurpose cinema halls at both locations will provide big-screen experience, also it has a cafe, VR, conference and seminar facilities for youth.

The hit movie, ‘Pathaan’ of Shahrukh Khan was screened as the cinema theatre returned at both places near the Line of Control (LOC).

The Lt Governor had last year revived the cinema culture by inaugurating cinema halls in the terrorism hit Shopian and Pulwama districts.

Another private multiplex also came up in Srinagar in 2022. The Lt. Governor has pledged to set up a cinema hall in every district to provide the big-screen experience to the people.

The Lt Governor congratulated the people of Baramulla and Handwara on the momentous occasion. He said the movie theatres are reflection of growing aspiration of J&K.

The new multipurpose cinema halls under public-private partnership are aimed at providing recreational facilities to the people, reviving vibrant cinema culture, space for the young generation to rejuvenate, discuss, deliberate through seminars. These have been established by Jadooz Media.

Mission Youth endeavours to establish multipurpose cinema halls across the UT. On pilot basis multipurpose cinema halls were taken up in districts of Pulwama, Shopian, Udhampur, Bandipora, Kupwara, Doda and Baramulla.

At Baramulla, the Lt Governor also inaugurated various development projects for the district. He commended the efforts of the district administration, members of PRIs and civil society for taking Baramulla ahead on the path of peace and development.