Will recover every penny from corrupt, will fulfill pre-poll guarantees : Mann

Slamming the Opposition for being neck-deep in corruption, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said every single penny plundered from the innocent people of the state will be recovered from the nexus of corrupt politicians and bureaucrats.

“I vow on the floor of this august House that my government will never forgive the corrupt politicians for their sins against Punjab and Punjabis even if they join any big or small political party”, said the CM.

Winding up the debate on the Budget presented by finance minister Harpal Cheema, the CM said any person who had looted the public money will have to pay for it and the state government will leave no stone unturned to put them behind the bars.

Remembering Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his death anniversary, Bhagwant Mann said that the state government will follow in his footsteps to provide clean, transparent, and effective administration to the people.

He said all the Benami properties and corrupt nexus behind it will be exposed before the people so that it acts as a deterrent for others to indulge in such unlawful activities.

The CM said those who had plundered the wealth of the state mercilessly were now approaching the courts to seek a haven for their misdeeds.

He said those politicians who have not even been named by the government agencies for corruption are running pillar to post for seeking refuge, which reflects the fear in their minds about their own sins. Mann assured the House that no guilty will be spared and severest of severe action will be taken against them even if they join one or another affluent political party.

The CM bemoaned that the previous government have jeopardised the government education and health sector to give open space to private players for expanding their business.

However, he said that this trend will be reversed in the coming years by his government through the up-gradation of government infrastructure in both these key sectors.

Mann said that those who have ruined the government schools and hospitals have been shown the door by people.

The CM also announced that one of his major poll guarantees in form of Rs 1000 financial assistance to Women will be implemented soon.

He said the state government is already in process of resource mobilisation and once it is completed this guarantee will be fulfilled soon.

Mann said his government is firmly committed to fulfilling all the guarantees made with the people of the state.