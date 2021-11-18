Describing the re-opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as a historic moment, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said he will pray at the holy Sikh shrine for further prosperity, peace, and harmony of both India and Pakistan.

Leading a Jatha (group of Sikhs) of Punjab Cabinet and other dignitaries for paying obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, Channi said it is a joyous occasion as the corridor has facilitated numerous devotees to go to Sri Kartarpur Sahib.

The long-pending ardaas of Sikh Sangat has been fulfilled and now they can pay reverence at this holy shrine without any hindrance, said Channi adding that the reopening of the corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib merely by obtaining a permit.

The CM, accompanied by ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Vijay Inder Singla and Congress legislators Harpartap Singh Ajnala and Mr. Barindermeet Singh Pahra and his family members crossed the border at around 1 p.m. to pay obeisance in sanctum-Sanctorum of Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, in Narowal, Pakistan on the pious occasion of Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev.

The CM further mentioned that he was fortunate enough to be part of Sangat paying homage since the demand of Khule Darshan-didar of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur fulfilled after a long period over seven decades.

Channi said he will pray at Sri Kartarpur Sahib for further prosperity, peace, and harmony of both sides. He said that our Gurus showed the path of humility, unity, peace, and welfare and expressed hope that the corridor will play a pivotal role in realising the great thoughts of our great guru.

Meanwhile, the Punjab CM today extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of 552nd Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev on Friday.

In his message on the eve of Gurpurab, Channi said Guru Nanak Dev was a great spiritual ambassador who guided humanity to attain salvation by spreading the cult of devotion to God. Guru Ji’s eternal teachings are still relevant in the present materialistic society, he said.

The CM said Guru Nanak Dev envisioned a casteless society free from rituals, thereby redeeming the suffering humanity from the pangs of agony. He said Guru Nanak Dev motivated mankind with new ideas, aims, and aspirations and called upon it to dispense with the maladies of hypocrisy, falsehood, pretensions, and caste prejudices.

Channi appealed to the people to imbibe the spirit of service and humility as preached by the Great Guru.