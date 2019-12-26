Haryana Police has urged the people to share information about drug-peddlers at Toll free number 1800-180-1314 to further tighten the noose around the menace of drugs in the state.

While stating this on Thursday, a spokesman of Haryana Police said that any person who has any information regarding drug supply network or others can share it with the Police. In addition, information can also be given at mobile number 7087089947 and landline number 01733-253023.

He said that valuable information regarding drug supply network can also be provided at email [email protected] of Interstate Drug Secretariat. He said that the informer identity would be kept confidential. Besides, a suitable reward would also be given for providing accurate and concrete information.

The spokesman urged the people to come forward fearlessly and share information about drug peddling on the above contacts and email.