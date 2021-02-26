The Haryana government on Thursday cautioned people against rumours being allegedly spread by some companies about the ‘Rooftop Solar Scheme’.

An official spokesperson of Haryana government said the Union ministry of new and renewable energy is implementing a Grid-connected Rooftop Solar Scheme (Phase- II). He said that under this scheme, the ministry is providing 40 per cent subsidy for the first three kilo watt (KW) and 20 per cent subsidy beyond three kW and upto 10 kW. The scheme is being implemented in the states by local electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs), he added.

The spokesperson said some rooftop solar companies or vendors are setting up rooftop solar plants by claiming they are authorized vendors by the ministry.

“The Union ministry has made it clear that no vendor has been authorised and this scheme is being implemented in the state only by DISCOMs,” he added. The DISCOMs have empanelled vendors through the bidding process and have decided rates for setting up a rooftop solar plant.

The spokesperson said almost all the DISCOMs have issued online processes for this purpose. He said that residential consumers willing to set-up a rooftop solar plant under MNRE scheme can apply online and get rooftop solar plants installed by listed vendors. For this, they have to pay the cost of rooftop solar plant by reducing the subsidy amount given by the Ministry as per the prescribed rate to the vendor, the process of which is given on the online portal of the DISCOMs. He said that the subsidy amount will be provided to the vendors by the Ministry through the DISCOMs.

“The domestic consumers are informed that to get subsidy under the scheme of the ministry, they should install rooftop solar plants only from the empanelled vendors of the DISCOMs following due process of approval by DISCOMs,” the spokesperson added.

He said solar panels and other equipment to be installed by the empanelled vendors will be as per the standard and specifications of the ministry and also includes five-year maintenance of the rooftop solar plant by the vendor.

The spokesperson said it has also been brought to the notice of the ministry that some vendors are charging more price than the rates decided by DISCOMs from domestic consumers, which is incorrect.

Consumers are advised to pay only according to the rates decided by DISCOMs. The DISCOMs have been directed to identify and punish such vendors, the spokesperson added. He said that for more information, one can contact the concerned DISCOM or by calling on toll-free number 1800- 180- 3333.