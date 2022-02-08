Social pension hiked by two and a half times, pensioners doubled since 2015 : Haryana govt

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Monday said the social pension in Haryana has been increased by two and a half times in the last seven years and the number of pensioners has also doubled in the state as compared to 2015.

An official spokesperson said in 2015, a total of 15,55,440 beneficiaries were given Rs 1000 per month, whereas today the number of beneficiaries has increased to 28,57,529 and the pension has increased to Rs 2500 per month.

The spokesperson said that Old Age Samman Allowance is being given by the government in a timely manner and pension is not being abolished. He said that those who have not received their pension yet will get it in their accounts in the next one or two days.

He said that in the year 2013-14, the pension amount was Rs 1000. “This amount was raised to Rs 1200 in 2014-15, Rs 1400 in 2015-16, Rs 1600 in 2016-17, Rs 1800 in 2017-18, in Rs 2000 in 2018-19, Rs 2250 in 2019-20 and Rs. 2500 in 2020-21,” the spokesperson said.

He said at present, Rs 2500 pension is being given to the elderly in Haryana, which is much higher than in other states. Compared to Haryana, the elderly in Congress-ruled Punjab get only Rs 1,500 as pension.

In Delhi, the elderly get around Rs 2000 as a pension, whereas in Rajasthan this pension ranges from Rs 750 to Rs 1000.

“Working with the spirit of Sabka Sath-Sabka Vishwas, the state government is working on new schemes for the development of the last person standing in the queue. Sh. Manohar Lal said that Old Age Samman Allowance will automatically be applied to those who attain 60 years of age in the State. Those who do not have any proof of date of birth, date of birth will be verified. The government will soon consider the method to be adopted for this,” the spokesperson said