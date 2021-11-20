Remain vigilant till repealing of farm laws as PM has just made an announcement: Channi to Punjab farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Mr. Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just made an announcement regarding repealing of farm laws and Punjabis, especially farmers need to be cautious until the farm laws are formally repealed.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of the new sugar mill here today, the CM said conspiracies are being hatched to derail the progress and prosperity of Punjab adding that those who are welcoming the announcement of the Prime Minister are a part of this.

He said that repealing of laws is baseless until and unless a guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops is not made. Channi said Punjabis must not sit ideal but have to be extra vigilant until the entire process is completed. Making a scathing attack on people who are welcoming the announcement of PM, the CM asked them to explain the reason to rejoice as Punjab has lost more than 700 sons and daughters during the struggle.

He said it is shameful that for the sake of their vested political interests some political leaders are bent on sacrificing the interests of the state. Channi announced the state government will construct a memorial in the name of these martyrs to perpetuate their glorious struggle for our younger generations.

Taking Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leadership to cudgels, the CM said the Akalis were the chief architects of the anti-farmer bill as they had brought one such bill in Punjab Assembly which became the basis for the Union government to introduce it now.

He said that Akalis were hand in glove with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in bringing these draconian laws and even they eulogised these bills until the public pressure forced them to take an opposite stance.

Channi said Akalis have always ignored the interests of the state and its people adding that this bill was a testimony to it. Training guns at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the CM dared its supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to enter Punjab only after repealing the same bill which has been implemented by his government.

He said that Punjabis hate hypocritical people and the double standards of Kejriwal will not work in Punjab. Channi said that the Akalis, BJP, AAP, and other leaders who are singing praises of Modi are double mouth snakes who aim to usurp the prosperity and progress of Punjab.