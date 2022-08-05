Punjab Police & BSF conduct night domination & search in border districts

In order to strengthen the security at border districts of Punjab, Punjab Police in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF) conducted a night domination near the second line of defense followed by search and cordon operation in the border villages on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

“At least 10-hour long midnight operation was held in all the seven border districts of Punjab including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar-Rural, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka,” said Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday.

The operation took place at a time when Punjab, which shares 553 kilometers of International Border with Pakistan has been seeing a huge influx of consignments of drugs (heroin), arms, explosives, grenades etc through drones and other means.

This signals that major attempts are being made by anti-national elements to disturb the peace and communal harmony in the border state, he said.

The additional DGP (law and order) Naresh Arora accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Border Range, Mohnish Chawla and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Swapan Sharma led the operation in different villages of Amritsar rural.

Giving out more details, Yadav said the operation included all-nights nakas at around 100 places in the border districts, followed by special search and cordon operations of suspected houses and villages.

All the SSPs of the concerned districts have mobilised maximum manpower for this operation, he said, adding that as many as 60 gazetted officers were deputed to conduct this operation. Calling for total synergy and teamwork between BSF and Punjab Police, the DGP said it is time that both the elite forces should work as one team to counter this new threat from across the borders.