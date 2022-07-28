Punjab Police arrests drug smuggler wanted in 126 kg heroin case by ATS Gujarat

Punjab Police have arrested an interstate drug smuggler, who was wanted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in 126 kilogram (kg) heroin case, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

The arrested accused identified as Rajbir Singh, resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Tarn Taran Road, Amritsar was into drug-peddling for a long time and had been living discreetly in a rented house in Chheharta area to evade arrest.

Yadav said in an intelligence-led operation, the police team of State Special Operation Cell Amritsar has arrested Rajbir from Amritsar city area. He said that, during investigations, the police teams have also recovered 128 gram heroin and Rs 9,60,000 drug money along with an electronic weighing machine from his Toyota Glanza car, which has also been impounded.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the accused drug-peddler Rajbir has been procuring heroin from his associate identified as Prabhjit Singh of Patti, District Tarn Taran, the DGP said, adding that in the month of March, both had also travelled to Jamnagar Gujarat in two separate vehicles including the impounded Toyota Glanza, to procure large consignment of heroin. Rajbir had also taken his mother-in-law Rajwant Kaur along to evade detection by police, Yafav added.

He said the role of Rabir, Prabhjit and Rajwant came into the criminal case registered under NDPS Act by ATS Ahmedabad, where a fisherman identified as Ameen of Dwarka Gujarat was arrested for collecting consignment of 126 kg heroin supplied via sea route on 2 March.

The drug consignment was not recovered but the Gujarat Police had already arrested Rajwant Kaur (mother-in-law of Rajbir), who is a resident of Guru Nanak Colony in Amritsar. Ameen, who owned a small fishing boat, was in contact with a Pakistani smuggler.