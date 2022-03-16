Punjab lifts all Covid restrictions

With the Covid-19 positivity rates drastically coming down in Punjab, the state government on Tuesday lifted all Covid-related restrictions.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, in supersession of all previous instructions on the subject, all COVID-19 related restrictions are removed with immediate effect,” the order issued by the state department of home affairs and justice said.

“However, the residents of the state are advised to follow Covid-appropriate behavioural norms,” it added. The police and civil administration have been asked to lift all restrictions. There is no bar now for gatherings of people in weddings, cinema halls or restaurants.

The decision was taken as Punjab’s positivity rate continues to be less than one percent. The state reported 48 new cases on Monday with no deaths and a positivity rate of 0.37 percent in the last 24 hours.