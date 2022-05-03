Punjab govt to conclude procurement of Wheat from 5 May

Following a drastic decline in wheat arrivals across the state, the Punjab government has decided to conclude the procurement of wheat in Mandis (grain markets) across the state.

Sharing details, Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday said that the closure of mandis in the state will be done in a phased manner starting from 5 May. The notification in this regard would be issued by the Mandi Board.

The minister thanked the farmers, arhtiyas, Mandi labour, transporters and government officials involved in the month-long exercise of procurement of wheat in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of purchase and the speedy disbursal of MSP dues directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.

This, Kataruchak said, happened despite the challenges posed by the inclement weather which had resulted in shrivelling of grains in most parts of the state.

Following a spurt in global wheat prices, most states had witnessed a drastic drop in government purchase of wheat, but once again Punjab led the nation in contributing the largest quantity of wheat into the central pool, he said.

The state had purchased more than 93 Lakh Tons of wheat so far, the minister added.

On a query regarding the delay in relaxation of norms for shrivelled grains, Kataruchak said the department had decided to send a second set of officials to take samples from the Mandis to ascertain the extent of the problem of shrivelling grains.

He assured full cooperation of the state government to the visiting officials of the Union government.