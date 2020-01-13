To end the scourge of manual scavenging from the state, the Punjab water supply and sanitation department has operationalised a project of advanced robotic cleaning of sewerage. Robots will be cleaning sewerages in the state from now on.

Disclosing this on Monday, water supply and sanitation minister Razia Sultana stated that the project would be started from Muktsar Sahib on the auspicious occasion of Maghi.

In the first phase, the hi-tech robotic machine ‘Bandikooto’ designed by Jenrobotics company of Kerala would commence human-free sewerage cleaning in Muktsar Sahib which would save employees from dangers of grave problems caused by physical cleaning of sewerages and by exposure from toxic gases. Besides this, the speed of cleaning work would increase manifold.

Besides guarding those involved in physical cleaning of sewerages from fatal infections emanating from manual cleaning, this advance practice would also ensure permanent freedom from Desilting also.

This innovative technology would also enhance the self-esteem and pride of all those workers and officials engaged in this task, the Minister further added.

With this Punjab would become the seventh state in the country to adopt this technique with Muktsar Sahib becoming the first district in the state, the Minister said adding that the two machines of Rs 90 Lakhs each worth each would bring much-needed updation in this mammoth and difficult task of sewerage cleaning.

These carbon-bodied Robots are waterproof and equipped with sensors to ascertain toxic gases inside pipes and would be able to work deep into the water levels. These have been designed as per human needs and with a view to assisting our workers and are easy to operate.