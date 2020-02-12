The Punjab government on Wednesday issued the instructions to cancel the leaves of all the key staff engaged in the reporting and management for COVID-19 (Corona Virus Disease).

Giving details, the health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that in wake of COVID-19, staff working for surveillance of Corona Virus, reporting, tracing and management would only be granted the leave after getting sanction from the directorate of health services so that screening, as well as test process of the suspected passengers, would not affect.

The state surveillance unit will be monitoring the situation and all the surveillance activities in Punjab for Corona Virus.

Giving information about the screening at the high-risk areas, the minister said that till date a total of 22,236 passengers have been screened at International Airports of Amritsar and Mohali.

He also said that 16,549 passengers have been screened at Attari border Amritsar and 5,687 passengers have been screened at Dera Baba Nanak Check post in Gurdaspur.

Sidhu further said that of the 1517 passengers those have travel history of China or transit stay at Airports, 35 samples were collected for testing and these all samples have been reported negative by NIV, Pune.

A total of 1109 passengers have crossed the observation period of 14 days so far and remaining passengers have been kept under home isolation and observation of the Health Department.

“To expedite the process of sample testing, the Union government has now made a provision of getting samples tested at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and one sample each from the Jalandhar and Amritsar were sent to the AIIMS which have tested negative for corona,” he said.

Till date, no confirmed case of Corona has been reported from the State of Punjab. Pertinently, the World Health Organisation has today changed the Corona Virus name from Novel Corona Virus (2019-nCoV) to COVID-19 (Corona Virus Disease).