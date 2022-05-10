Nobody will be allowed to disturb peace in Punjab: Mann

Taking cognisance of an explosion occurred at the headquarters of Punjab Police Intelligence Wing last night at Mohali, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) to immediately probe into the entire incident thoroughly so as to get to bottom of the case.

Chairing a high-level meeting of senior officers of police department at his official residence this morning, Mann said nobody would be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state adding that few inimical forces are constantly trying to foment trouble across the state, which will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, the DGP apprised the CM that a few suspects have been taken into custody for further interrogation so as to enable the police to strike at the roots of this unsavory incident.

Exuberating confidence, the CM said the culprits behind this incident would be soon brought to the book and handed down an exemplary punishment as a deterrent for other such anti-social elements not to commit such heinous incidents in future.