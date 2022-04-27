NCC motivates every youngster to do something extraordinary for the nation: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the National Cadets Corps (NCC) teaches ‘unity and discipline’ to youth and motivates every youngster to do something extraordinary for the nation.

The youth of Haryana already have the zeal to join the army and now the NCC Academy to be built in Gharaunda will give a strong foundation to the state youth to move forward in this direction. The Academy to be established will be of national level, he said.

The CM said the state government has decided to give 15 acres of land to the defense ministry in Gharaunda for the construction of NCC Academy and the directions regarding the completion of all the necessary formalities for the same have been issued so that its work can be completed at the earliest.

Khattar said this while chairing a meeting with the additional director, NCC Directorate Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh, Major General Rajiv Chhibber, and Ambala NCC Group Commander Brigadier A S Brar regarding NCC Academy, Gharaunda today.

Ambala NCC Group Commander Brigadier Brar apprised the Chief Minister that in Haryana, NCC wings are operational in 233 colleges and 397 schools. The number of NCC cadets at the national level is 14.96 lakh, while in Haryana the number of cadets is 43,498, of which 29,110 are boys and 14,388 are girls.

He said that the Academy would be constructed with modern technology. Every year, 40 NCC camps are organised by the NCC Directorate and till now these camps used to be organized at different places for rent, but now with the setting up of the academy, it will save unnecessary expenditure.

Brar said apart from Haryana, two NCC Academies are coming up in Punjab and one in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier the plan to establish NCC Academy was on about nine acres of land of an educational institution in Gyanpur village, which could not be completed due to some reason and NCC Directorate demanded to make available about three acres of additional land on National Highway from Haryana government.

In view of the demand of the Directorate, the CM has now decided that out of 17 acres of vacant land of the ministry of defense at Gharaunda, 15 acres of land will be made available for the establishment of NCC Academy.