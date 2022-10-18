MSP hike on Rabi crops another move to double farmers’ income: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday, said that the Centre’s decision to hike the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rabi crops is another move in the direction of the government’s commitment to double the income of farmers.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to increase the MSP of six Rabi crops of pulses and oilseeds from Rs 105 to Rs 500 per quintal, the CM said with this, farmers will be able to decide which crop to sow in their field which will generate maximum profit. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by the PM in New Delhi today.

Khattar said wheat, mustard, gram and barley are among the major rabi crops of Haryana. He said that the MSP of wheat has been increased from Rs 2,015 to Rs 2,125 per quintal, the MSP of mustard has been increased from Rs 5,050 per quintal to Rs 5,450, the MSP of gram has been increased from Rs 5,250 per quintal to Rs 5,335 and barley.

It has been increased from Rs 1,635 per quintal to Rs 1,735 per quintal. Similarly, the MSP of lentils has been increased from Rs 5,500 per quintal to Rs 6,000 per quintal and that of safflower from Rs 5,441 per quintal to Rs 5,650 per quintal.

The CM said the Central Government has declared the MSP for both Rabi and Kharif crops for the last several years even before the beginning of the sowing season, through this farmers get the options of sowing crops which generates maximum profit for them.