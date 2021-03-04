Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday said that Haryana will contribute significantly in promoting Ayurveda in the country.

He said the Central government has accorded approval to an ambitious project to set up a ‘common facility centre’ (CFC) in Karnal which will give a major infrastructural push to traditional Ayurveda industry in the state.

The CM said the state government is actively working towards promoting growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) through the cluster approach of MSME Department.

He said that the state government is implementing a ‘visionary’ Mini Cluster Scheme for enhancing competitiveness of its micro units. Under this scheme, over 50 MSME clusters have been identified and are being developed across Haryana, he added.

Khattar said that the CFC project will be constructed at a cost of Rs 15 Crore. The project which will have a state of the art herbal extraction plant, an research and development facility, a quality control lab among other components, will benefit over 200 micro and small Ayurveda products manufacturing units in and around Karnal, he added.

The CM said this will be the first cluster project of its kind approved by the Central government under the MSME flagship scheme. He said the establishment of this ‘CFC’ will help in the production of quality Ayurveda products like immunity booster tablets, syrups, ointments, creams, oils, personal hygiene products.

Micro and small units related to export of these quality products will be strengthened, he added. The CM said this project of ‘common facility centre’ is also expected to generate employment for more than 500 persons.

The secretary, Union ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, BB Swain hoped the establishment of ‘CFC’ in Haryana is an important step towards promoting Ayurveda across the country.