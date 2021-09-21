Justice soon in Bargari sacrilege case: New Punjab CM

The Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said justice would be done soon in the Bargari sacrilege case.

Addressing an impressive gathering at his home constituency Sri Chamkaur Sahib, Channi said as he is a devout Sikh of Guru Sahib and can’t tolerate the culprits responsible for the Bargari sacrilege case are roaming freely.

The Bargari sacrilege case pertains to the 2015 sacrilege incidents at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala villages and police firing incidents at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura in Faridkot.

On-farm laws, the CM said the contentious farm laws have been drafted with the consent of Akali leadership and now they have resorted to playing petty politics on this issue to befool people.

Challenging the Union government, he said that he stands strongly with the agitating farmers.

The CM reiterated that he is a representative of every common man such as shopkeeper, lower or medium class. Lambasting the corporate lobby, he said that he will always steadfastly support the common man and doors of his house will remain open for every person but not for corporates.

Making an announcement to waive off electricity bills of waterworks schemes, he announced that connection will be restored and the remaining bills will be waived off.