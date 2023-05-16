Jalandhar rejected politics of hatred and negativity: Mann

Commenting on AAm Aadmi Party’s (AAP) victory in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said here on Tuesday that the voters of Jalandhar have rejected the negative and hatred-based propaganda of traditional parties. He called it a mandate in favour of the development-oriented policies of the state government.

Addressing a gathering after dedicating the newly-constructed bus stand in Patiala, the chief minister said the voters of Jalandhar Parliamentary segment had cast votes in the bypoll in favour of schools of eminence, Aam Aadmi Clinics, unprecedented progress, well-being of the people and other developmental programmes of the state government.

He said while the AAP had sought votes in the name of development, its opponents demanded votes in the name of caste and sects. People of Jalandhar silenced the Opposition by giving the AAP Government a thumping mandate.

Without naming any party, Mann alleged that the leaders of the traditional party had become haughty after being in power for the last many decades. They had, for years, taken the masses for granted. This is the reason people taught them a lesson.

Mann further alleged that the Opposition leaders had shunned all morality in politics and had stooped too low for their selfish motives.

Training his guns on former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, he said the royal scion of Patiala never visited his home town (Patiala) as CM. He said after assuming office, he visited the city more than the “maharaja” of Patiala (Amarinder) did in his entire tenure. This, he said, is the change for which people had elected this a pro-people and development-oriented party.

He said all the Opposition parties, who had joined against the state government, have been taught a lesson by the people.

Mann said the decision to change timings in government offices across the state is being lauded globally. The state government has been able to save 350MW electricity daily by this save adding that Rs 50 Crore will be saved through this first of its kind move. He said traffic congestion has already started easing out with this unique move and a study revealed that 7000 litre fuel is saved daily on a single Airport Road of Mohali.