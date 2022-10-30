IG Prisons, Chandigarh views ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme with inmates in Model Jail

Deepak Purohit, IPS, Inspector General of Prisons, Chandigarh on Sunday viewed the 94th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with the inmates in their barracks of Model Jail and also had a meal with them.

On some special occasions, ‘Bada Khana’ (special meal) is prepared for all inmates. On the day of the telecast of the programme on the last Sunday of every month, ‘Bada Khana’ (special meal) is prepared for all inmates.

Purohit also interacted with the jail inmates for reviews. The inmates shared that they get inspired and feel motivated after watching this programme, even a high-security prisoner also appreciated the cosmopolitan ideology and expressed interest in the programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Inmate Sanjeev Nayyar said that he is happy to see the live show of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as earlier he used to read in the newspaper about the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme which is like an interactive session with the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister shares his thoughts on various topics with the people of the country and abroad through his programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ which is aired on the last Sunday of every month.

Since 29 January, Purohit has decided to show the monthly episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to the inmates of Model Jail, Chandigarh which, resultantly, has now become their favorite programme.

Observing the vision of the Prime Minister to make a great nation, the Inspector General of Prisons, Chandigarh has started ‘Shramdaan’ by the officials and inmates of Model Jail, Chandigarh under ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’ to make the inside and the outside area of jail neat and clean. Now the Shramdaan drive is done fortnightly by the inmates and the officials and officers of the Model Jail, Chandigarh.

Purohit has started various initiatives in the field of reformation and reintegration programs for inmates and prison officers.