Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the state will take stringent measures to curb crimes against women and that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Launching a campaign to make the state anemia and malnutrition free at a state level function organised on International Women’s Day, the CM said today women are excelling in every field and the state is sensitive towards decreasing the cases of crimes against women.

Khattar also started a WhatsApp Women Helpline through which women of the state can also complain through WhatsApp at the number 9478913181 in case of emergency. Earlier, the help line number 181 was available for assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said numerous schemes ensuring women empowerment are being run in the state.

He said the state provides 50 per cent reservation to women in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). He said the state should ensure safety of women and the government has enacted strict laws to curb crimes against women

Khattar said mere implementation of strict laws will not ensure a safe and secure environment for women. He said that it can be ensued only through imbibing right values among people.