Haryana to re-open schools for Class IV, V from 1 Sept

The Haryana government has decided to open schools from 1 September for classes IV and V in all government and private schools in the state.

Education minister Kanwar Pal said classes will be organised for these students while strictly following the SOPs issued by the department.

He said that the students of these classes would be allowed to come to the school with the prior permission of their parents as per the letter issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

After the number of Covid-19 cases started dropping recently, the state government last month decided to reopen schools for classes IX to XII. Later, schools were thrown open for classes VI to VIII also.On Tuesday, Haryana reported 18 fresh cases and one death in Bhiwani.

The maximum number of fresh cases came from Gurugram at seven, followed by three in Fatehabad, and two each in Bhiwani, Jhajjar and Panchkula. With 21 recoveries, active cases in the state have reduced to 664. So far, 9,669 have died and 7,60,047 people have recovered from the infection in the state, taking the recovery rate to 98.66 per cent.