Haryana Police seizes 298 kg plants of doda post, one arrested

Haryana Police has busted an illegal Doda post (poppy husk) plantation and seized over 2.98 quintal plants of Doda post being grown in a field in the Kaithal district. One accused was also arrested in this connection.

Disclosing this on Monday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed a police team carried out a raid in Daba village after getting information from sources about Doda post cultivation in a vacant plot.

During the raid, a police team seized Doda post plants weighing 298 kilograms and 300 grams from the plot. The arrested accused is identified as Amrik Singh, a resident of daba village in the Kaithal district.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is being done, the spokesperson said.