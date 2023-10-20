Haryana DGP seeks collaborative effort among agencies to reduce cybercrime

To prevent cybercrimes, Haryana Police’s director general Shatrujeet Kapur on Friday urged bank officials to ensure bank accounts are linked to the mobile number given in the account holders’ Aadhaar card.

Presiding over the meeting with representatives from both private and government banks focusing on the prevention of cybercrime, the DGP outlined three key focal areas for bank officials to work on.

These include training for nodal officers in conjunction with police personnel assigned to cybercrime helplines in matters of cybersecurity.

“This coordinated effort ensures that, during the critical early stages of cybercrime complaints, the bank accounts can be swiftly frozen,” he said.

Kapur said Aadhaar mobile number linkage substantially reduces the risk of cybercrimes and monitoring of suspicious transactions is required to block such transactions promptly.

The DGP directed bank officials to establish efficient mechanisms for refunding the recovered amounts to the original account holders following the resolution of cybercrimes.

He commended geofencing of point-of-sale (POS) machines to halt transactions beyond predefined limits. Kapur said meetings with telecom companies are underway to enhance efforts to track down cybercriminals by tracing their SIM cards and mobile devices used in cybercrimes.

“The collective goal is to prevent cybercrimes proactively and safeguard the public from falling victim to cyber frauds,” the DGP said while calling for a collaborative effort among all agencies to reduce cybercrime cases.

This, he said, can be achieved only through a unified approach, shared understanding of the entire process, and a deep commitment to fulfilling responsibilities diligently.

Kapur highlighted a successful pilot project with HDFC Bank aimed at expediting responses to complaints received through the cyber helpline number, 1930. Based on positive results, this model is now being extended to other banks, with plans to deploy bank nodal officers alongside helpline personnel to ensure smoother coordination and action on complaints, he added.