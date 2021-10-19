Haryana Police busts inter-state gang of vehicle thieves, 2 held

Haryana Police has busted an interstate gang of vehicle thieves and arrested two of its members from Kurukshetra district.

Police have also recovered 14 bikes and two cars from their possession. The gang was active in Kurukshetra, Karnal, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Patiala and Chandigarh.

Giving this information on Monday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that arrested accused have been identified as Gurmeet and Lakha, both residents of Kurukshetra district.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they had stolen seven motorcycles from different places in district Kurukshetra including 2 from the area of police station Ladwa, two each from Shahabad and Thanesar area and one from the Ismailabad police station area.

Apart from this, suspects had also stolen seven bikes from different locations of Chandigarh, Karnal, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Patiala. In addition, they also confessed that they had stolen two cars from Panchkula and Dera Bassi in Punjab.

The accused were also trying to sell the stolen vehicles outside Haryana and Punjab.

The accused used to take the help of his associate while carrying out the theft. They used to sit near a parking lot and keep an eye on the people passing by.

When a person used to leave his motorcycle in the parking lot, then one of the accused used to follow the person for some distance to see where he was going. After that one of his companions used to break the lock of the bike parked in the parking lot and fled from the spot with the vehicle.

After getting a complaint about theft of a bike in Kurukshetra, a police team based on intelligence and other inputs has arrested the accused. With their arrest, at least 16 cases of vehicle thefts were solved and in further probe, more of their aides could be arrested.