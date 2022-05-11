Haryana farmers to get Rs 10,000 per acre for growing fodder under ‘Chaara-Bijaee Yojana’

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal on Tuesday said the state government is launching ‘Chaara-Bijaee Yojana” (fodder cultivation scheme) for farmers.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the officers of the agriculture department, horticulture department, animal husbandry department, and Haryana Agriculture University today, Dalal said under Chaara-Bijaee Yojana if a farmer grows fodder on up to 10 acres of land around the gaushalas (shelter homes for cows) and provides it to the gaushalas through mutual consent, the state government will provide Rs 10,000 per acre assistance. This amount will be transferred to the accounts of farmers through DBT (direct benefit transfer).

The minister said while farmers will also be benefited from the introduction of Chaara-Bijaee Yojana’, it will also promote natural farming and gaushalas will also get the benefits. He said in April, Rs 13.44 Crore has been provided to 569 gaushalas of the state for fodder.

Dalal said in today’s meeting, that directions were given to the farmers to take prompt action to give the claim to the right farmer in a transparent manner so that the farmers are compensated for their losses on time.

This apart, the minister asked to resolve the disputed cases of crop damage claims for the last three to four years, under which the officers of the agriculture department and the officers of the crop insurance company will sit together to settle these claims.

He said directions have been given to the officers of the agriculture department and the Agriculture Bima Company to integrate the data of land, crop, the premium on time, etc. among themselves. Similarly, it has also been asked to make arrangements regarding crop harvesting.

Dalal said at present diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser costs around Rs 3,850 out of which Rs 2,500 is being given as subsidy to the farmer and Rs 1,350 is being taken from the farmer. He said the subsidy of DAP in the country has reached Rs Two lakh crore.

The minister said a huge market will be opened in Ganaur, Haryana. This project was stalled for the last 15 to 20 years for which tenders will be floated today.

He said that thousands of crores of rupees would be spent on the project, which would be the biggest project of Haryana to date. Similarly, tenders have been floated to open Horticulture University in Karnal.

Responding to a question, Dalal said there was no restriction on inter-district movement of fodder and efforts were being made to remove the ban on inter-state movement. Replying to another question, he said under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 600 crore were given to farmers for crop damage.