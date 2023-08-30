Haryana Agri Minister defends Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal on Wednesday said Opposition leaders are trying to mislead farmers about the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the government sponsored crop insurance scheme.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said farmers have understood that this scheme is in their interest and the number is constantly enhancing every year of farmers getting insurance done under the scheme.

“Opposition have realized that they cannot come in power without farmers’ support, so they have begun to mislead them, but the farmers know that the present state government has taken several unprecedented decisions in the interest of farmers and will continue to take such decisions,” Dalal said.

Advertisement

The minister said ever since the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was implemented, the Opposition has always criticised it while stating that this scheme will harm the farmers and benefit the insurance companies. “But the reality is far from this wrong notion,” he said.

The Agriculture Minister said that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is completely voluntary and farmers get insurance as per their own wish and they are also drawing benefits under this scheme.

“Ever since this scheme has been implemented in Haryana, a premium of Rs 1,943 Crore has been taken from the farmers and claims worth Rs 8,388 Crore have been given to the farmers,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Dalal said farmers were exploited during their tenure. “Farmers were given cheques of mere Rs Two and Rs Four each. While they were in power, they kept giving the farmers’ share of crop procurement to others and exploited them. They even supported those who exploited the farmers, so the Opposition parties should apologize to the farmers,” he said.

Dalal said that ever since Manohar Lal Khattar government came to power, it has taken numerous welfare decisions in the interest of farmers.

“Farmers have been empowered. The amount is paid directly to the farmer’s account within 48 hours of the procurement of the crop through DBT. Apart from this, micro irrigation projects were implemented, budget was increased for canal strengthening projects and many other unprecedented decisions were taken,” he said.