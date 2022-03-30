Haryana: 956 kg ganja seized in Nuh, 6 held

Haryana Police has seized 956 kilograms 750 grams of ganja (marijuana), worth around Rs One crore in Nuh district. Six accused were also arrested in this connection.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the consignment, being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh, was found to be concealed beneath a rice husk in the vehicle.

“The huge cache of drugs was seized after a police team checked a truck on Firozpur-Jhirka road on getting input that a vehicle carrying a huge quantity of narcotics was on its way towards Tauru Buraka. The truck without a number plate was intercepted by the police team. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 32 plastic bags hidden under rice husk weighing 956 kg 750 grams of ganja,” he said.

The arrested accused were identified as Aadil of Buraka, Mukeem of Tauru, Meja of Palwal district, Sushant Bishnoi, a native of Odisha, Anu Suresh of Andhra Pradesh and Deepak, a native of Buxar, Bihar.

The preliminary probe revealed that the contraband was being loaded from Sailur, Andhra Pradesh. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and a probe is underway to find out the involvement of others.

Meanwhile, Haryana DGP PK Agrawal appreciated the efforts of superintendent of police Nuh Varun Singla and his entire team in taking strict action against the drug traffickers.