Haryana: Over 700 kg ganja patti seized in Nuh, 2 held

Haryana Police has seized over seven quintals of ganja Patti (cannabis) in two separate cases in the Nuh district.

In the first case, the police seized over six quintals of ganja Patti which was being illegally transported in a truck from Odisha in between the bags of cottonseed.

A Haryana Police spokesperson said the police team after getting secret input about the smuggling of narcotics in a truck had intercepted the vehicle at a Naka near Pinagwa thana. The search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 20 bags containing the contraband weighing 631 kilogram and nine grams. The ganja patti was hidden in between bags of cottonseed.

“A preliminary probe reveals that seized contraband was sourced from Odisha. The arrested accused was identified as Anwar, a resident of Imamnagar, police station Nagina, Nuh,” the spokesperson said.

In the second case, 113 kilograms of 170 grams of ganja patti was seized from a house in the Nuh district. An accused was also arrested in this connection.

A Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the police team during patrolling in the Punhana area had got a tip-off about the hoarding of narcotics in a house for sale in Saini Mohalla.

Following information, the police team immediately raided the location and effected the seizure packed in six packets weighing 113 kilograms 170 grams.

The accused – identified as Satpal alias Papli, a resident of Saini Mohalla, Punhana – was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.