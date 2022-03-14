Haryana: 4-member gang stealing copper wire from transformers busted

Haryana Police has busted a gang involved in stealing copper wires from electric transformers by arresting four of its members in the Kurukshetra district. About 300 kilograms of copper wires were also recovered from their possession.

A Haryana Police spokesperson on Monday said police had received a complaint from the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam officials about the theft of copper wire and other material from transformers causing disruption in the power supply.

Police had formed a special team following complaints about theft of copper wires from the transformers and nabbed the accused.Arrested accused were identified as Anwar, Sushil Kumar, Saleem and Gufraan and all belong to Yamunanagar district.

The arrested accused have confessed their involvement in 41 such thefts in the Shahabad, Ladwa and Babain areas in the district. Police have also recovered two motorcycles from them out of which one is found to be stolen, the spokesperson said.