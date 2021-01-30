Haryana health minister, Anil Vij, on Friday said that the state has secured third position in the country in regard to the Covid-19 vaccination.

In its initial phase about two lakh health care workers are to be vaccinated.

The health minister said Lakshadweep and Orissa are in first and second place respectively for the same. More than 1.17 lakh health care workers have been vaccinated in Haryana, which is more than 58 per cent. He said that during this period 13395 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Faridabad which is maximum in the state and 20611 in Gurugram.

Similarly, 5842 people in Ambala, 4761 in Bhiwani, 2463 in Charkhi Dadri, 3460 in Fatehabad, 8048 in Hisar, 3676 in Jhajjar, 2981 in Jind, 3724 in Kaithal, 5837 in Karnal, 2952 in Kurukshetra, 3380 in Mahendergarh, 2686 in Nuh, 3932 in Palwal, 2887 in Panchkula, 3041 in Panipat, 3542 in Rewari, 3151 in Rohtak, 3961 in Sirsa, 6902 in Sonipat and 5249 in Yamunanagar have been vaccinated.

Vij said the Haryana Government will vaccinate healthcare workers, frontline workers, all people above the age of 50, and those under the age of 50 with co-morbidities. Of these, the number of health care workers in Haryana is two lakhs while there are about 4.50 lakhs workers on the frontline.

Frontline workers include local bodies employees, sanitary workers, police, civil defense personnel, jail staff, panchayati raj institutions and employees of the revenue department. Similarly, the number of people over 50 years of age is 58 lakhs while there are about 2.25 lakh people below 50 years of age and suffering from other diseases who will be administered the vaccine.

Health minister informed that proper arrangement of cold chain has also been made in the state. For this, a statelevel vaccine store has been set up in Kurukshetra, while regional vaccine centres will be in Hisar, Gurugram, Rohtak, and Kurukshetra.

There will be district vaccine stores in all 22 districts of the state not only that, 659 cold chain points have been setup to the Haryana Primary Health Centre level.

A total number of 22 insulated vaccine vans will be available in all districts of Haryana and a micro plan has been prepared for Covid-19.