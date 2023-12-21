Haryana HM sets 3-month deadline to resolve police complaints

Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij has asked all deputy commissioners, police commissioners, superintendents of police, and district commissioners of police of the state to forward the complaints sent for re-investigation by the Home Minister’s Office to other DSPs, and not to the ones who have already dealt with them before.

The home minister called for efforts to resolve these complaints within three months.

In his directive, Anil vij said after every three months, a consolidated report on the progress made should be presented to his office.

Vij also conveyed the message on Thursday to all deputy commissioners, police commissioners, superintendents of police, and district commissioners of police of the state via wireless message.

In his message, Vij wrote, “It has been observed that all the complaints which are forwarded from this office for re-enquiry/re-investigation are being sent to the same officer/official who has already dealt with the case which does not serve the purpose of re-inquiry/ re-investigation. Hence I would like that all DCs, CPS, SPs and DCPs also shall take personal interest in fresh public complaints/grievances sent by me and do not send these complaints/grievances to the same inquiry officers in interest of natural justice. Further it is desired that these complaints/grievances be sent to another DSPs and tried to get these complaints/grievances disposed of within three months and after every three months, consolidated report for the same be put up to the undersigned.”

Similarly, the Haryana home and health minister heard complaints from across the state at his residence in Ambala. Most of the complaints before were related to the grievances against the police.

The home minister directed the formation of a state crime and SIT in several cases. He said strict instructions have been issued that the complaints they send will be investigated by a DSP-level officer and the new investigating DSPs will be from another zone. Sometimes the police are careless; therefore, a wireless message has been sent to all today, he added.