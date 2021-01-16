Haryana Police on Friday claimed to have seized 30 kilogram (kg) 340 gram opium, 53200 tablets falling under the category of banned drugs and 384 bottles of country made liquor in separate cases at Karnal and Sirsa. Five accused were also arrested in this connection.

Giving this information today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that in the first incident, a Special Task Force team during checking near village Andhera in Karnal intercepted a truck. Search of the vehicle led to seizure of 30 kg 340 gram opium. Police has also recovered Rs Eight lakh cash from the cabin of the truck.

Initial probe revealed the accused used to bring drugs from Guwahati (Assam) at cheaper rates and supply it to other states at expensive prices. Arrested accused were identified as Darshan Singh and Devender Singh alias Vicky, both residents of Patiala, Punjab.

In another case, a team of Anti Narcotic Cell during night patrolling had spotted four suspects near a motor-cart, who tried to run away after seeing the police team. Three of them were apprehended while one accused managed to escape taking advantage of darkness. When searched, 53200 prohibited tablets and 384 bottles of country made liquor were recovered. The arrested accused were identified as Bittu, Kamaldeep and Ranjit Singh, all hails from Sirsa.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Manoj Yadava said more than 4.32 lakh migrant workers and labourers were able to return back to their homes during Covid lockdown period with the help of joint operations conducted by police and civil administration.

He said all the stranded migrant labourers and workers were sent back by arranging special trains and buses during lockdown period, last year under “Operation Samvedna” which was carried out by the police.

Yadava said that under the drive, migrants who expressed the willingness to return to their native states during Covid lockdown were sent back. A total of 100 special trains and about 6600 buses were arranged for safe and secure departure of over 3.20 lakh migrant labourers and more than 1.11 lakh brick kiln workers to their home states.

Similarly, by contacting the nodal officers of other states, about 16860 residents of Haryana, who were stuck in other states, were also brought to Haryana by buses, the DGP said.