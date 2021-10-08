Haryana: 3 held for stealing farmers’ equipment

Haryana Police has busted a three-member gang involved in 26 incidents of stealing agricultural equipment, and electric wires in Panipat district.

While giving this information on Thursday, a Haryana Police spokesperson said the arrested accused were identified as Aman, Vijay and Ajay, residents of Panipat.

They admitted to have carried out 22 incidents of theft in Panipat and four incidents in Karnal district, including theft of electric wires from under-construction houses, and different types of agricultural equipment from the pit of tubewell in the farm fields.

All the three accused used to run a scrap shop in Panipat. They used to carry out the crime of theft during the night by doing recce in the guise of buying junk by hawking during the day.

A huge amount of stolen goods including 10 kg electric wire, 20 spray machines, two two-wheelers have been recovered from the possession of these arrested accused.

Meanwhile, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP), PK Agrawal on Thursday called upon the police officers to expand State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) scope of work further to pattern recognition and trend analysis.

The DGP, who was presiding over a meeting to review the functioning of SCRB at Police headquarters, said crime records play a vital role in the police strategies for prevention and detection of crime.

Complimenting the officials for doing the onerous job of data collection and sharing, he also urged them to utilise new competencies in database management and bring forth usable information for supervisory formation and field units.

Carved out as an independent entity from CID in 1987, the bureau’s fingerprint branch maintains a database of fingerprints of arrestees and convicts in the state.

Its current focus is on infusion of the latest information technology to expedite the process and enhance fidelity. Towards this end, the national automatic fingerprints recognition system is being operationalised in 64 locations across the state in collaboration with national crime record bureau.

“We shall be availing expertise in database management, pattern recognition and trend analysis with the aim to differentiate performance areas and identify actionable crime patterns and trends so that supervisory formation and field units can prioritise resource allocation objectively,” said a spokesman of the State Crime Branch.

The bureau also plans to harness humongous data being entered into CCTNS every day at police station level and reinvigorate its modus operandi branch.