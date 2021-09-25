First of its kind ‘Butterfly Survey’ to assess butterfly diversity in Haryana’s Aravalli region

To assess butterfly diversity in the Aravalli region of Haryana, the first of its kind ‘Butterfly Survey’ will be conducted by the state forest and wildlife department in Khol block of Rewari district on 27 September.

An official spokesperson said this survey will coincide with ‘butterfly month’ observed from 5 September to 4 October. Butterflies are very sensitive to habitat disturbance and pollution.

Their conservation is important for the sustenance of life on the planet earth, he added.

The spokesperson said in the above background, the butterfly (including moths) survey will assess the butterfly diversity in the Aravalli region. The survey will be conducted in Khol unit of Khol block of Rewari comprising of 10 villages having a continuous stretch of hillocks namely- Palra, Ahhrod, Bassduda, Khol, Manethi, Bhalki, Majra, Nandha, Balwari and Khaleta, which is about 1000 hectares area.

He said the outcome of the survey will help in chalking out management strategy for the conservation of butterflies and moths. This will also form the basis for observing the impact of habitat disturbance and climate change on the ecology of the region, the spokesperson added.

He said to record and make inventories of the species of butterflies and moths in Aravallis of Haryana, this survey will be done by forest and wildlife department with the help of nature lovers, voluntary agencies and volunteers under the guidance of butterfly experts.

The main activities to be done during the Butterfly Survey Day include registration of volunteer butterfly experts at Rewari district headquarter. Teams equipped with cameras, a butterfly expert, forest officials, group-D employees, and recorders will be constituted. Wildlife officers, officials and territorial staff will participate in this exercise, the spokesperson added.

A booklet of all butterfly species recorded with photographs and team members will also be published. The outcome of the survey will form the basis for planning the future management strategy in Aravalli region, he added.